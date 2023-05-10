Know your enemy

0 shares Share

Anyone who belongs to or supports Moms For Liberty? That’s a no. But some of them are sneaking in anyway:

You should read this whole 🧵 Who you vote for for school board & other local offices will be among the most important decisions you make in future elections. Educate yourself wisely. https://t.co/VSwM5xCTkl — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 9, 2023

When a conservative slate of candidates won control of the school board in Woodland Park 18 months ago, they began making big changes to reshape the district. After teachers protested, employees were barred from discussing the district on social media, and some were forced out. — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 9, 2023

These sweeping shifts were taken from the MAGA playbook, designed to catch opponents off guard, according to a board member’s email. “Divide, scatter, conquer," one of the new conservative school board members wrote to another. “Trump was great at this in his first 100 days.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 9, 2023

