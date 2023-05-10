Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein will return to Washington today for the first time since February after recovering from shingles, a spokesperson says. https://t.co/OOg6ZAUDz0
— CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023
One thought on “She’s baaack”
Shingles are a bitch and take forever to heal. So I understand. But DIFi please just retire already.