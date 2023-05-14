Imagination

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

For the longest time, I thought Kenn was just an asshole. I played on the same bill with him at a local coffeehouse many times, back when he mostly did Dylan songs and sounded a little too much like him. (I remember guys in the audience used to throw cans of soda at him.)

Then I saw him with his band, and they ended the night by throwing chairs into the audience. (I was not impressed.) But years later, a co-worker dragged me to one of his infamous shows at Dobbs, and the light finally went on. I became a fan. That’s how it is with him: You either love him or hate him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

