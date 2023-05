Compare Sinema’s travel expenses to other western Democrats over the last 4 years, and she is a clear outlier.

Tester: $18,300 on flights, ~$9,300 on lodging

Rosen: $23,600 on flights, ~$9,300 on lodging

Sinema: $117,000 on flights, $105,000 on lodginghttps://t.co/JDd8xaV4xh

