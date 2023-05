0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Not that I ever doubted Trump was selling pardons, but this is fucking bonkers! Jack Smith is probably diving right into this mess:

BREAKING: sexual abuse suit against Rudy Giuliani includes bombshell allegation Giuliani told alleged victim he was "SELLING PARDONS" for $2,000,000 each "which he and Trump would split" AND SHE HAS RECORDINGS AND EMAILS https://t.co/WxyEPaJamK pic.twitter.com/Yqhc44s6du — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) May 15, 2023

Full suit here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook