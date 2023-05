💔MEMPHIS: “A family is mourning the loss of a 9yo girl after the child’s 7yo brother shot and killed his sister while playing with a gun on Mother’s Day… James Bowen Jr. (53) charged with negligent homicide, child neglect, felon in possession of a gun.” https://t.co/jRvu1CBhfg pic.twitter.com/1nORnmf8vc

— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 16, 2023