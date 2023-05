#Ukrainian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces control an “insignificant” part of southwestern #Bakhmut City around the T0504 highway — a tacit acknowledgment that #Russian forces have secured the rest of western and northwestern Bakhmut if not all of it. https://t.co/h5umfz42QZ pic.twitter.com/soSPkWwQy1

