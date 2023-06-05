Look at this little robot

With Groomer Mommy snickering in the background as fundie girl Novalee complains about a BLM poster in her school:

This kid must have attended one of MAGA’s Hitler Youth camps. 👇

Via Atlanta Black Star:

A 9-year-old Minnesota girl spoke at a school board meeting earlier this month and expressed her frustration over the Black Lives Matter posters present at her elementary school.

The student, identified only as Novalee in a video that began circulating last week, said she saw Black Lives Matter posters and displays of poet Amanda Gorman on a teacher’s wall at Lakeview Elementary School, which she says violates the “no politics in school” policy mentioned at a prior at a May 25 school board meeting.

Speaking during a school board meeting in the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville on June 8, Novalee said, “I was walking down the hallway at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a retiring gift. I looked up onto the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster.” She added, “In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who did a poem at Biden’s so-called inauguration.”

Her mother, Kalynn Wendt, is active in the school speech banning movement.

