Jackson, MS water infrastructure reached crisis pt. City is 82.8% Black (like Flint). Today POTUS announced initial $115M investment towards repairs+clean water

“Until all our children can safely drink water from the tap, our fight for clean water must, and will, continue.” pic.twitter.com/QwQxzV3oMI

— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 6, 2023