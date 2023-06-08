The excrement has hit the air mover

Every time I’d write about this at the other place, they’d all tell me I was full of shit. I knew I was right. Ha, ha! Meadows’ lawyer denies it, but look at Trump’s reaction:

MAJOR BREAKING—

Andrew Feinberg reports that Mark Meadows has agreed to PLEAD GUILTY to several lesser federal crimes in exchange for his testimony under a limited grant of immunity.

Prosecutors reportedly are ready to ask grand jurors to vote on a Trump indictment as early as… https://t.co/CfOJYSGQvQ pic.twitter.com/iC2rpE0UrD

