The excrement has hit the air mover

Every time I’d write about this at the other place, they’d all tell me I was full of shit. I knew I was right. Ha, ha! Meadows’ lawyer denies it, but look at Trump’s reaction:
MAJOR BREAKING—
Andrew Feinberg reports that Mark Meadows has agreed to PLEAD GUILTY to several lesser federal crimes in exchange for his testimony under a limited grant of immunity.
Prosecutors reportedly are ready to ask grand jurors to vote on a Trump indictment as early as… https://t.co/CfOJYSGQvQ pic.twitter.com/iC2rpE0UrD
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 7, 2023
Look, we don’t know if the Mark Meadows news is true until we….
….Oh. pic.twitter.com/29B4mGq0nc
— Evan (@daviddunn177) June 7, 2023