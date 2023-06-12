I woke up to this yesterday

~ susie

I can’t tell you what a fucking nightmare this will be to the entire region. I-95 is the major Northeast highway, and of course this is right near my house. I can certainly take neighborhood routes (most of the time, I already do) but they will now be clogged with all the people who can no longer take 95.

And of course, I was just thinking how we needed even more clouds of toxic smoke:

