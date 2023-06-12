I woke up to this yesterday

0 shares Share

I can’t tell you what a fucking nightmare this will be to the entire region. I-95 is the major Northeast highway, and of course this is right near my house. I can certainly take neighborhood routes (most of the time, I already do) but they will now be clogged with all the people who can no longer take 95.

And of course, I was just thinking how we needed even more clouds of toxic smoke:

🚨#BREAKING: A Fuel Tanker has caught fire and exploded underneath Interstate highway 95 causing the entire northbound overpass to collapse ⁰

📌#Philadelphia | #PA Currently, multiple emergency crews and other emergency agencies are on scene to a major fire after a fuel… pic.twitter.com/qfmRNfqOPa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 11, 2023

All lanes of I95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response. Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes. pic.twitter.com/myNyH0nCiq — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 11, 2023

