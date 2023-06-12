‘One bad apple’

The ENTIRE West Virginia State Police department is under sexual misconduct investigation. Here's a 6/8/2023 update. https://t.co/OBe4id1vpR
— Carol Fenton (@cfpdx) June 10, 2023
Oakland police paid a homeless woman $30,000 to testify about a homicide she didn’t witness. Two young men were sentenced to serve life in prison for a murder they did not commit. The real killer was never caught. Three children grew up without a father. https://t.co/rorYKFviWW
— David Menschel (@davidminpdx) June 9, 2023