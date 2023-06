Rep. Jim McGovern: "We heard a lot of words from the gentleman, and from other Republican who speak on these issues. But you know what we don't hear? Any empathy for the families who have lost loved ones to gun violence … all we hear about is, 'don't take away my toys.'" pic.twitter.com/W2WzfrSHeh

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023