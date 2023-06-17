Dreams

~ susie

Would you believe it? All these years of this song playing in the background, and I never really noticed the lyrics. Damn, Lindsey, take that!

Now here you go again, you say you want your freedomWell, who am I to keep you down?It’s only right that you should play the way you feel itBut listen carefully to the sound of your loneliness
Like a heartbeat, drives you madIn the stillness of remembering what you hadAnd what you lostAnd what you hadAnd what you lost.
Whoa. There’s a reason Stevie is a queen.

Published by susie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *