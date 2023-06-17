0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Would you believe it? All these years of this song playing in the background, and I never really noticed the lyrics. Damn, Lindsey, take that!

Now here you go again, you say you want your freedom

Well, who am I to keep you down?

It’s only right that you should play the way you feel it

But listen carefully to the sound of your loneliness

Like a heartbeat, drives you mad

In the stillness of remembering what you had

And what you lost

And what you had

And what you lost.

Whoa. There’s a reason Stevie is a queen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

