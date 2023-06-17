Would you believe it? All these years of this song playing in the background, and I never really noticed the lyrics. Damn, Lindsey, take that!
Now here you go again, you say you want your freedomWell, who am I to keep you down? It’s only right that you should play the way you feel it But listen carefully to the sound of your loneliness
Like a heartbeat, drives you madIn the stillness of remembering what you had And what you lost And what you had And what you lost.
Whoa. There’s a reason Stevie is a queen.