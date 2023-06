I love a good RICO case, especially when it might gut the GOP congressional delegation:

All eyes are now on Georgia following Donald Trump’s historic federal indictment. @MehdiRHasan breaks down why many legal experts say Fani Willis’ probe presents the greatest legal danger to the ex-president. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/aTabtDEwQH

— The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) June 19, 2023