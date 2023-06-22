0 shares Share

The ProPublica story on Alito and Paul Singer has dropped and you KNOW Leonard Leo plays a starring role https://t.co/P7qbSIoiWl pic.twitter.com/G9o54h0stw — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 21, 2023

Leonard Leo says there's nothing wrong with a conservative billionaire lavishing expensive gifts on the court's conservative justices, but then warns that the reporting on these expensive gifts *might* lead to a "woke billionaire" exerting some influence too, which would be *bad* https://t.co/4LTiT49ChF — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 21, 2023

JUST IN: In the wake of ProPublica's latest, Judiciary Chair Durbin & Sen. Whitehouse announce that "when the Senate returns after the July 4th recess, the Senate Judiciary Committee will mark up Supreme Court ethics legislation. … [I]f the Court won’t act, then Congress must." pic.twitter.com/B5P0uTVqfV — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 21, 2023

