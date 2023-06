0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin



Panhandle Slim…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waffle_House

Waffle House is my “go to” fast food joint.

Huddle House was a great place as well, (Sadly, out of business.)

Up until recently, Waffle House, didn’t serve French fries.

Always Hash Browns with all kinds of variations and toppings…

Really great coffee, too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook