Sure, why not

~ susie

I was kind of adopted into the Abenaki tribe by a friend, and my Abenaki  name is Mikowa, for “squirrel.” (Took us a few years to agree on a name. We finally decided this was perfect for my attention span.) I always took attacks on NDNs seriously, but now I have a vested interest. Who had “Neil Gorsuch protecting indigenous people”  on their bingo card?

Published by susie

