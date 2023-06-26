Sure, why not

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I was kind of adopted into the Abenaki tribe by a friend, and my Abenaki name is Mikowa, for “squirrel.” (Took us a few years to agree on a name. We finally decided this was perfect for my attention span.) I always took attacks on NDNs seriously, but now I have a vested interest. Who had “Neil Gorsuch protecting indigenous people” on their bingo card?

Neil Gorsuch appears to be trying to persuade his colleagues not to make the same mistakes as past generations of American leaders. If he is unsuccessful, the consequences for Indian country could be incalculable, @fordm writes. https://t.co/4B24ZhjJrL — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 26, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

