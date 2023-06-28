If you haven’t been following this, take my word for it: It’s a big fucking deal.
🚨BREAKING: Supreme Court REJECTS radical Independent State Legislature theory. AFFIRMS North Carolina redistricting victory. Congrats to @DemRedistrict and @EliasLawGroup team on amazing victory. https://t.co/il4XmWuWY1
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 27, 2023
One thought on “Good news from SCOTUS”
I still think the Fascist Five is backing off from their radical agenda to let things cool off in anticipation of the Senate ethics investigation, and then they’ll be right back at it when they get their slap on the wrist.