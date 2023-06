I’m not the only one wondering about Ivana’s grave, right?

👀 Bedminster

Special Counsel prosecutors “have subpoenaed surveillance footage from Bedminster, much like they did from Mar-a-Lago, and fought a pitched battle with Mr. Trump’s lawyers late last year over how best to search the New Jersey property.”https://t.co/6HPvJNVj97

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 27, 2023