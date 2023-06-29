Smoke gets in your eyes

0 shares Share

People seem to have this idea that yes, we should deal with climate change, but it should not inconvenience anyone in the least little bit. Sigh.

The latest plume of harmful smoke has blanketed an area spanning from Iowa and Minnesota to western Pennsylvania.https://t.co/HjVar7dtih — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 28, 2023

And then we have the other end of the weather extremities:

A mention of California might conjure images of wildfires and droughts, but scientists say that the state is also the site of extreme, once-a-century “megafloods” — and climate change could amplify just how bad one gets. Very popular with readers: https://t.co/BN67NbJhJB — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 28, 2023

