Affirmative action

My segment today on @ABCNewsLive. Court says racial identity per se does not contribute to diversity — essentially denies existence of structural racism (race can't be a proxy for lived experience) pic.twitter.com/MthMTivgFh — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 29, 2023

THREAD. Admissions officer here 🙋🏾‍♀️ IMO Harvard/UNC opinion is much narrower than I expected it to be and impact will be much less than I see a lot of people suggesting — and possibly give institutions MORE ability to curate classes based on diversity interests 1/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 29, 2023

My point is that if you think race can't be a proxy for experience or perspective, fine. But there are a number of other diversity proxies used in admissions (geography, nationality, gender, socioeconomic status, fist gen college, etc.) and the question is why those are different — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 29, 2023

If we're not careful SCOTUS might one day become politicized https://t.co/GPdjQHpD9e — Eli Valley (@elivalley) June 29, 2023

Some highlights of #SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Jackson's dissent on today's #affirmativeaction decision:

"Our country has never been colorblind. Given the lengthy history of state-sponsored race-based preferences in America, to say that anyone is now victimized if a college…"

MORE — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 29, 2023

