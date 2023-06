BREAKING: house republicans’ “human source” for the FBI 1023 they’re freaking out about has DENIED that anyone at Burisma had ANY contact with VP Biden when Hunter was on the board. Raskin has AUDIO TAPE receipts. Womp womp, Comer. https://t.co/7YYlsBCG0X

— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 29, 2023