My lefty friends keep telling me Biden is a handmaiden of the oppressors and I respond, “Huh? Are we watching the same guy?”

I don’t care what he did 30 years ago; I care what he’s doing now. And Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, two of his top economic advisors, are about as progressive as you can get. They’re all doing good work! I’m a wonk, I follow this stuff closely. I’m impressed.

If ‘Bidenomics’ works, it will be a very big deal https://t.co/GSIRd6jpzO — Suburban Guerrilla 💙 (@SusieMadrak) June 29, 2023

