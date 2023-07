The truth is painfully obvious: @SenTuberville is manifestly unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate. He's a do-nothing hack who's there to collect an easy check and trade stocks. And that would be bad enough- even if he wasn't endangering our national security.https://t.co/hFPkUXlRc6

— Jack Lee Roberts (@JackLeeRoberts) July 7, 2023