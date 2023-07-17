If you read nothing else, READ this powerful & important article (gift) from federal district court Judge Michael Ponsor on the Supreme Courts ethics issues.
“…for the country, it seems ominous.”https://t.co/erRRP9FEh9
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) July 14, 2023
One thought on “‘Ominous’”
For 32 years, I took ethics training as a condition of federal employment. They took great pains to let us know that violations only have to APPEAR to be unethical. Even a “whiff” of unethical behavior could get you fined and fired. These radical fascist judges love to flaunt their corruption in America’s face (talking to you Clarence).