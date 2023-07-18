They’re so disappointed

How about all those people the corporations laid off, counting on a recession so they could break the trend of rising wages? And we all know Wall Street really, really wanted a recession:

Seems like "the street" has been wrong for months about the probability of a recession.

Moral of the story?

Don't listen to "the street" to learn about "the economy" https://t.co/iFVMHKYk3O

— Timothy McBride 🇺🇦🕊️ (@mcbridetd) July 17, 2023