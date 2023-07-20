Thought this might be exaggerated, but nope. New Florida education standards for social studies require teaching that slaves "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
This is all Ron DeSantis, folks. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/W6JLhnqxzc
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 19, 2023
One thought on “So slaves are the ones who should pay reparations?”
Hoo boy. If developing skills you can use down the road is the criterion, this reparations thing could get Real Interesting.
And if everybody has to pay reparations to everybody, do you frame that as “everybody wins!” or “everybody loses”?