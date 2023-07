Fucking white people:

In 2020, Patrick Braxton became the 1st Black mayor of an Alabama town. Then the ex-mayor & councilmembers reappointed themselves w/o anyone knowing

He's been locked out of town hall, denied town accounts & nearly run off the road: “You’re not the mayor”https://t.co/ZRCTPWcUdo

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2023