I just want to make one thing clear

If you think Merrick Garland was trying to drag out the Jan. 6 investigation, and that the Jan. 6th Committee embarrassed him into appointing Jack Smith, you’re so wrong. I assume you’ve been watching MSNBC and believe the talking heads who keep repeating this point. Wrong. Jack Smith built his investigation on all the long, tedious work already done by the Department of Justice, and you will probably know that by the time it’s all over. But in the meantime, you should listen to Marcy Wheeler. If she ever tells you something that’s wrong, unlike MSNBC, she’ll admit it.

