Ron DeSantis’ administration just approved new curriculum rules requiring schools to teach that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”
They also require to say that Black people used violence against white people.
🔗https://t.co/V4oQlIEL9s pic.twitter.com/5Neasdqr3O
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 19, 2023
WOW! VP Harris just slammed the Republicans in Florida who want to teach middle school kids that African Americans received some “personal benefit” from slavery.
I’M PROUD TO CALL HER VP pic.twitter.com/Alx0QWxWcI
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 20, 2023