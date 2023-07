If Moscow Mitch died? Can’t wait to see the media vultures flock to him the way they did to John Fetterman:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared unable to speak halfway through a press conference. He was led away from the press conference and towards his office by fellow GOP Sen. John Barrasso. A short time later, McConnell returned and told CNN's Manu Raju he was "fine." pic.twitter.com/6hdE9nKKoP — CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook