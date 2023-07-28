New indictment: “Deleted a server”?

This is the smoking gun that proves intent, which is the heart of all these charges:

Prosecutors have filed major new charges against Trump, in a damning superceding indictment that alleges his aide said he wanted the video footage from surveillance cameras outside a storage room holding classified material deleted after a subpoena https://t.co/hvqwuTY2mH

The man who spent years accusing Hillary of ‘acid washing’ her emails and hammering her servers is charged with trying to erase security camera footage of his alleged crimes.

It’s all projection, all the time.

Every accusation is a confession. https://t.co/b64iYy5dlY

— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 28, 2023