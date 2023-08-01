Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, who argued moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. Dickinson’s view was in contrast to Air Force leadership, who studied the issue at length & determined relocating was right move.https://t.co/27OKtAj9QV
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 31, 2023
2 thoughts on “Sorry, Tommy”
Military readiness, for Space Case Command? Look shoot up some space invaders first and then we’ll talk about your readiness.
