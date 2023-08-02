In Dec 2021, CIA counterintelligence officials warned every CIA station & base in the world about the high number of of informants recruited from other countries to spy for the US 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗿 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱.
By that time, Trump had been in office for almost 4… pic.twitter.com/lRJCno4bfJ
— Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) July 31, 2023
3 thoughts on “About those documents”
In December 2021 Biden had been in office almost 1 year. WTF — is she meaning it to be post-dated?
1) Trump has major classified docs. (Not risotto recipes.) 2) Jared has unexplained billions from Saudis. 3) Agents start disappearing in higher numbers.
4) The Establishment keeps talking as if Trump just forgot to return his library books.
I’m with you, susie. I keep wondering when these giant red flashing billboard-size dots are going to be connected.
(Re dates, the information became _public_ on Biden’s watch. Which is pretty much what you’d expect, no?))
I am with all of you. But mistakes of timing will be used against anything we say. Duh