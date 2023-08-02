About those documents

In Dec 2021, CIA counterintelligence officials warned every CIA station & base in the world about the high number of of informants recruited from other countries to spy for the US 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗿 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱.

By that time, Trump had been in office for almost 4… pic.twitter.com/lRJCno4bfJ

— Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) July 31, 2023