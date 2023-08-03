Coming attractions

“Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status. We’ll have mug shots ready for you.”
– Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, on likely indictment of Donald Trump in DA Fani Willis’s case in Georgia https://t.co/rZArFX4ZKQ
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 2, 2023
In Georgia even the Governor cannot pardon. And it looks like Giuliani, Eastman, Kraken Lady & Sen Lindsey Graham will all have their FIRST criminal convictions in Georgia – imagine Georgia STATE PRISON
Trump am not sure, Manhattan or Jack Smith might be faster than Fani Willis
— Tomi T Ahonen Not Facing 561 Years In Prison (Yet) (@tomiahonen) August 2, 2023