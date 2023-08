Abbott sent thousands of asylum seekers to DC & NYC reportedly w/out food, water or medicine.

Wait.

That wasn’t cruel enough for Greg. He had to create Operation Lone Star. Now 2 bodies are found in Rio Grand buoy barrier. Working as planned. #Fresh https://t.co/4jY7Xu7kvx

— LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) August 3, 2023