Taking no shit

Donald Trump's lawyer says, "President Trump" is present.
Judge Upadhyaya says, "Good afternoon, Mr. Trump." @MSNBC
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2023
New: Magistrate judge sets Aug. 28, 2023 as the first hearing date for Trump before US district court judge Tanya Chutkan (the latest of the three options given)
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 3, 2023
JUST LEFT the courtroom where Trump was arraigned. The most interesting part? Several of the federal judges of the district court filled the back row — including Chief Judge James Boasberg, Amy Berman Jackson and Randy Moss.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 3, 2023