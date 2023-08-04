Taking no shit

New: Magistrate judge sets Aug. 28, 2023 as the first hearing date for Trump before US district court judge Tanya Chutkan (the latest of the three options given)

JUST LEFT the courtroom where Trump was arraigned. The most interesting part? Several of the federal judges of the district court filled the back row — including Chief Judge James Boasberg, Amy Berman Jackson and Randy Moss.

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 3, 2023