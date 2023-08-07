The ballad of Trae Turner

Here’s how it started, with a Reddit post that spread to local sports radio:

Philadelphia fans give Trea Turner a standing ovation to show that they still support him through his tough season pic.twitter.com/fkSb14wRcQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2023

And the next day, he hit a three-run homer!

Somebody in this thread said, and I agree, "How can you not be romantic about baseball"? What a redemption arc for Turner this week❤️ #phillies #traeturner https://t.co/YGPwL6E2Qu — Get uncomfortable (@lostandfoundliz) August 6, 2023

Everything good that Trae Turner does from now until forever Philly sports fans will take full credit for. https://t.co/kg4wn7bEWF — Katie Kohler (@kkohler1129) August 5, 2023

