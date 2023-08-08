Standing up to fascism

One of my friends was there a month ago, and she said the American media doesn’t come close to showing how united the country is against Netanyahu’s power grab:

#Breaking: 6,000 Israeli doctors have announced they will not report to work if the government fails to respect Supreme Court rulings. "This is just the beginning. Health exists only in a democracy. Israel will be a liberal democracy, or it won't be." https://t.co/VyGGS0iIo0 — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) August 7, 2023

