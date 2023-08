It will be overturned by the courts:

14. Essentially, nothing DeSantis said at the press conference holds up. This is the second time he's ousted a duly elected Democratic state's attorney. The last time, a judge ruled it was unconstitutional. But DeSantis did it again. https://t.co/2a2h2QhiH7

— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 10, 2023