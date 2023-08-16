Newt Gingrich is the only human being about whom I’ve said, “May God damn him to hell.” He wears his Catholicism lightly, like a napkin to catch his crumbs. He’s done more to ruin America than anyone – I have a very long memory. Fuck him, and the people who still hand him the mike.

Newt Gingrich: "We are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s," Trump's indictment is "a desperate last ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent. in a way which… breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law." pic.twitter.com/I6TxjK6hUF — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 15, 2023

