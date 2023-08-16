Newt Gingrich is the only human being about whom I’ve said, “May God damn him to hell.” He wears his Catholicism lightly, like a napkin to catch his crumbs. He’s done more to ruin America than anyone – I have a very long memory. Fuck him, and the people who still hand him the mike.
Newt Gingrich: "We are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s," Trump's indictment is "a desperate last ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent. in a way which… breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law." pic.twitter.com/I6TxjK6hUF
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 15, 2023
One thought on “Damn him to hell”
Well, old Newt would know all about breaking the Constitution.
Nixon was one turn to the dark side, but recoverable. Then came Ronzo and the Deaver – Attwater – Meese etc wrecking crew.
But I remember Newt as the guy who poisoned Congress. Removed the biggest flywheel from the system and really cemented our road to hell.