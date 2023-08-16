Damn him to hell

Newt Gingrich is the only human being about whom I’ve said, “May God damn him to hell.” He wears his Catholicism lightly, like a napkin to catch his crumbs. He’s done more to ruin America than anyone – I have a very long memory. Fuck him, and the people who still hand him the mike.

  1. Well, old Newt would know all about breaking the Constitution.

    Nixon was one turn to the dark side, but recoverable. Then came Ronzo and the Deaver – Attwater – Meese etc wrecking crew.

    But I remember Newt as the guy who poisoned Congress. Removed the biggest flywheel from the system and really cemented our road to hell.

