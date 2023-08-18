Kyrsten Sinema Says Biden Should Find 'Middle Ground' With Tommy Tuberville on Abortion Stand-Off https://t.co/BlkQkXR2Y3 pic.twitter.com/JB5NuHZUyb
— Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 17, 2023
Women who serve our country in the armed forces deserve their reproductive rights as they risk their lives to protect all of our freedoms — and that should not be negotiable. https://t.co/3p5z8sUh9e
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 17, 2023
One thought on “She doesn’t believe in anything except money”
God almighty. Betrayal from within somehow feels even worse than the flying monkey repubs.