This breaks my heart

To see all this pain because people would rather talk about Al Gore being fat.

“The majority of the population of the northwest territories of Canada were evacuated last night because all of the major settlements are threatened by separate fires. All of them.” https://t.co/EWBFAqlntI — David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) August 19, 2023

“Between 2017 and 2022, the average number of air quality warnings issued during Canadian wildfire season was 897. This year, the ministry has already released 3,166, more than three times as many.” https://t.co/2KO7P1BQdV — David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) August 19, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

