And one of the reasons at least some of us tested negative was that the Trump administration restricted test eligibility to those with fevers over 101, specifically to make sure they kept the number of positive tests down. Remember, back then, you had to be referred by a doctor to get tested.

People can get long Covid without testing positive for virus «We estimated that there were approximately 10 million people in the 1st year of the pandemic in the U.S. who got Covid, got long Covid, but tested negative for Covid» https://t.co/xlzm9I9Ujc — Jess (@MeetJess) August 24, 2023

