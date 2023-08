The cash bail system is stacked against poor Americans, who get stuck in jail if they can't pay. “They're presumed innocent but they're still in prison. Not because they're guilty, but because they're poor,” says @lawprofbutler. #Velshi https://t.co/1o6UrKvFgm

— Velshi on MSNBC (@VelshiMSNBC) August 27, 2023