#OTD Sept. 4, 1957: 15yr-old Dorothy Counts arrived for her 1st day of classes at Harding HS in Charlotte, NC. The White Citizens Council told students to “keep her out” & “spit on her”. Her family would leave Charlotte for an integrated school in Philadelphia, PA.#History pic.twitter.com/CmjYy9Xqbc

