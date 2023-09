Come on @GovLarryHogan. One day you say you want to stop Trump from ever being president. That’s good. The next you say you’re open to run as a @NoLabelsOrg third party candidate which can only help re-elect Trump. That’s bad. Which is it? You can’t have it both ways. NL = Trump. https://t.co/F6WCvDSgAG

— Al From (@alfromDLC) September 4, 2023