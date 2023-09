Pretty much sums things up

At this point, every time I see these stories all I hear is, โ€˜Please let us have the corrupt racist game show host back. Our numbers are bad and thereโ€™s so much pressure on us to deliver eyeballs and engagement. Four more boring years simply terrifies us.โ€™ https://t.co/iFW2Zau5yC — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 7, 2023

CNN polled Republicans and Republican leaning independent and all they could come up with was basically a tie. Now imagine if they had polled equally the amount of Democrats and Independent leaning Democrats. — Allwftopic (@Alllwftopic) September 7, 2023

CNN desperately wanted an anti Biden narrative so what did they do? ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ•% ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ฌ(!) to generate a predictably bad outcome for Biden and have now blabbed about it nonstop all day. Youโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/YmJl8Luba8 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 7, 2023

