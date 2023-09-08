Pretty much sums things up

At this point, every time I see these stories all I hear is, ‘Please let us have the corrupt racist game show host back. Our numbers are bad and there’s so much pressure on us to deliver eyeballs and engagement. Four more boring years simply terrifies us.’ https://t.co/iFW2Zau5yC — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 7, 2023

CNN polled Republicans and Republican leaning independent and all they could come up with was basically a tie. Now imagine if they had polled equally the amount of Democrats and Independent leaning Democrats. — Allwftopic (@Alllwftopic) September 7, 2023

CNN desperately wanted an anti Biden narrative so what did they do? 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟗.𝟕% 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬(!) to generate a predictably bad outcome for Biden and have now blabbed about it nonstop all day. You… pic.twitter.com/YmJl8Luba8 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 7, 2023

