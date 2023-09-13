Workers are the problem

Tim Gurner, a 35-year-old Australian property developer, stated in May 2017 that millennials should not be buying smashed avocado and $4 lattes in their pursuit of home ownership.[30][31][32][33][34] In response to this, it was estimated that the savings of forgoing avocado on toast would be an estimated €500 annually, and that at this rate it would take over 500 years to save for a house in the Republic of Ireland, at current market prices.[35] This use of avocado toast has been likened to David Bach‘s “Latte Factor”.[36]

For 30 years, I’ve been telling my friends, “Don’t eat lunch at your desk unless you get paid extra for it.” Same with staying late. I told them every boss is willing to lay you off if it suits their bottom line, and no, it doesn’t matter how productive you are. You’re just a line on a spreadsheet.

Fuck these people.

 

