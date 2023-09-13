Workers are the problem

The opinion of just one man? Hardly. He's just not afraid to say the quiet part out loud any more. Decades of stagnating wages, pensions gone, matching 401k nearly gone, shrinking health benefits, but workers are the f'n arrogant ones refusing to work 50-hour weeks any longer?? https://t.co/8cWJbsGb6U — Pragmatic Politic 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@PrgmaticPolitic) September 12, 2023

Tim Gurner, a 35-year-old Australian property developer, stated in May 2017 that millennials should not be buying smashed avocado and $4 lattes in their pursuit of home ownership.[30][31][32][33][34] In response to this, it was estimated that the savings of forgoing avocado on toast would be an estimated €500 annually, and that at this rate it would take over 500 years to save for a house in the Republic of Ireland, at current market prices.[35] This use of avocado toast has been likened to David Bach‘s “Latte Factor”.[36]

For 30 years, I’ve been telling my friends, “Don’t eat lunch at your desk unless you get paid extra for it.” Same with staying late. I told them every boss is willing to lay you off if it suits their bottom line, and no, it doesn’t matter how productive you are. You’re just a line on a spreadsheet.

Fuck these people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

